Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: UK distributor calls it their ‘hardest day’, says leak diminishes efforts of those who worked on the film

Troubles seem to be never-ending for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, which was previously stuck in limbo due to a conflict with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Problems increased when on Thursday night, parts of the film were leaked online. Director H Vinoth took to Instagram and requested Vijay’s fans not to share the clip. Several celebrities from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Manchu, and Suriya, among others, condemned the act and urged audiences not to circulate the leaked content.

Amid the controversy, Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of the political actioner, expressed its disappointment on X, saying: “Today is the hardest day we’ve faced. Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell, a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you. A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of effort, sacrifice, and the work of thousands of people behind it. Watching it in theatres or choosing to skip it is always a personal choice – but supporting piracy takes away from all of it. It breaks something that can’t be put back together.”