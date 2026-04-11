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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: UK distributor calls it their ‘hardest day’, says leak diminishes efforts of those who worked on the film
Following the leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, its UK distributor expressed deep disappointment over the incident, saying it undermines years of effort and the work of thousands of people behind the project.
Troubles seem to be never-ending for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, which was previously stuck in limbo due to a conflict with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Problems increased when on Thursday night, parts of the film were leaked online. Director H Vinoth took to Instagram and requested Vijay’s fans not to share the clip. Several celebrities from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Manchu, and Suriya, among others, condemned the act and urged audiences not to circulate the leaked content.
Amid the controversy, Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of the political actioner, expressed its disappointment on X, saying: “Today is the hardest day we’ve faced. Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell, a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you. A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of effort, sacrifice, and the work of thousands of people behind it. Watching it in theatres or choosing to skip it is always a personal choice – but supporting piracy takes away from all of it. It breaks something that can’t be put back together.”
It further added: “A film carries lives inside it. Piracy strips that down to nothing. Please support it the right way.”
Today is the hardest day we’ve faced.#JanaNayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell — a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you.
A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of… pic.twitter.com/ZsE2rP5JhN
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) April 10, 2026
Parts of Jana Nayagan leaked
The leaked material reportedly includes a roughly five-minute sequence featuring Jana Nayagan’s title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene, along with a portion of a song titled “Thalapathy Katcheri.” It also shows a prison sequence, including a shot of Vijay dressed as an inmate holding a shovel, followed by a stylised fight sequence in his signature style. The source of the leak has not yet been confirmed. The timing of the leak has also drawn attention, coming just days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, in which Vijay is set to contest with his party.
Following the leak, the legal team representing the film’s production banner, KVN Productions, issued a public notice warning of strict action against anyone sharing or engaging with the leaked material. In a detailed statement dated April 9, the production house made it clear that the leak is being treated as a serious criminal offence. The makers have also cautioned that even downloading, saving, or forwarding the clips could lead to legal consequences.
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Jana Nayagan’s release troubles
Even before this latest setback, Jana Nayagan has been going througha tumultuous journey. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9 but did not release as planned. Complications arose with the CBFC, which reportedly objected to certain portions of the film, citing concerns that they could impact public sentiment. The issue later escalated into a legal dispute, with the producers, KVN Productions, approaching the Madras High Court over delays in certification. However, they later withdrew the petition and chose to proceed through the revising committee process to obtain certification.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is now expected to release in theatres in May or June 2026, although an official date is still awaited.