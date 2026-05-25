Vijay’s Jana Nayagan gets June 19 release on booking apps; makers await CBFC clearance

The clearest signal yet that Jana Nayagan is inching toward a release did not come from the producers, the studio, censor board or the courts. It came from ticket booking apps.

Fans noticed over the weekend that both District by Zomato and BookMyShow had updated their listings for Jana Nayagan with June 19 as the expected release date. Screenshots circulated quickly on social media, setting off a fresh round of speculation about whether Vijay’s long-delayed final movie as an actor was finally finding its way to theatres. Some fans even got a notification alert from these apps to save the date, pushing them into a tangle of confusion

Netizens pointed out the alleged release date, June 19, lands three days before Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22, and a release that week would let fans mark both occasions in one go.

However, when SCREEN checked with the production house, they remained elusive. “We are yet to receive the certificate, but we are looking at releasing the film during that window. However, nothing has been finalised yet, and more clarity will emerge once the certification process of Jana Nayagan is completed. As of now, the focus is only on that.” said a source from KVN Productions.

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Last week, producer Venkat K. Narayana, speaking to reporters during a temple visit, confirmed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate is still pending. “But as I said, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release Jana Nayagan at the earliest.”

Film in limbo

The road to this point has been anything but straightforward. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was originally set to release on January 9, timed to coincide with the Pongal festival. The makers announced the postponement with a heavy-heart statement, citing reasons beyond their control. What followed was one of the more drawn-out certification disputes in recent Tamil film history. The CBFC had initially leaned toward granting the film a certificate with certain cuts, but an internal objection from a board member, citing concerns over religious harmony, brought the entire process to a halt. The CBFC also raised concerns about the film’s use of armed forces symbols, arguing that an expert review was required before clearance could be granted.

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An online leak added another dimension to an already complicated situation. In April, footage from the unreleased film surfaced on messaging apps and piracy networks, prompting the production team to file legal complaints. The CBFC denied any breach at its end, saying the digital print had been in the producers’ custody since March.

The film itself, directed by H. Vinoth in his first collaboration with Vijay, is a political action drama that follows a common man drawn into public resistance after being pushed into an unjust situation. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priyamani, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

For the fans who have been waiting since January, and in some cases far longer, the District listing is the most concrete indicator they have had in months about Jana Nayagan. The CBFC certificate is the only thing standing between that wish and a theatre date.