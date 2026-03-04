Vijay addresses Jana Nayagan delay, acknowledges those who raised their voices in support: ‘You can’t silence every Vijay in every household’

Nearly two months after his supposed last film was postponed at the last minute, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay broke his silence on the Jana Nayagan delay on Wednesday, during a public rally in Thanjavur. He addressed the controversy head-on and turned it into a political statement.

Speaking at the rally, Vijay acknowledged the widespread public support the film had received during its troubled release period. “During the release of the film Jana Nayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that,” he said, before delivering a pointed message directly at Stalin. “Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household.”

Jana Nayagan, widely seen as Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, was originally set to release on January 9, 2026. Production house KVN Productions issued a formal statement confirming the delay, describing it as a difficult decision driven by circumstances beyond their control. The film had been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification in December 2025. While the examining committee suggested a U/A certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed, alleging that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and misuse armed forces emblems.

KVN Productions took the matter to the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court, before ultimately withdrawing their petition on February 10, choosing instead to proceed through the CBFC’s Revising Committee. International distributor York Cinemas confirmed on February 14 that the film would not be released before April 30, effectively pushing it into a May window and past the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April.

The delay has carried consequences well beyond disappointed fans. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala noted that the holdup deeply impacted theaters in the state, which had been counting on Jana Nayagan to revive footfalls after a string of Malayalam releases that failed at the box office. Similar situations played out in the Telugu states and Karnataka, where Jana Nayagan had been the most anticipated release of the first quarter of 2026. To partly fill the gap for fans, the makers organised a re-release of Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster Theri in theaters starting February 20.

At Thanjavur on Wednesday, Vijay made clear that the delay has not shaken him. He told the gathering that whatever he says is being twisted and misrepresented, and drew a pointed cricket analogy, comparing the political contest in Tamil Nadu to a match between a Delhi side and a Tamil Nadu side. “Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. In cricket, the whistle is for Chennai Super Kings. In the upcoming elections, the whistle will be for TVK,” he said.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions on a mammoth budget, stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. For now, the film remains in the queue at the CBFC’s Revising Committee, with no confirmed release date in sight.