Leaked, delayed, censored and still selling out: The curious case of Jana Nayagan

On paper, Jana Nayagan should have been dead on arrival. With no release date in sight and in the midst of a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) battle, the Vijay-starrer was leaked online in April. The prosecution told the Madras High Court that the pirated version was viewed by an estimated 1.2 crore people before authorities managed to block access. It had been circulated on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and multiple torrent sites. By the time the links were taken down, the damage had been done.

Before that, the film had spent six months stuck in a censor battle that became one of the most closely followed certification disputes in Tamil cinema history. It was denied a timely release for Pongal. The makers went to court, but didn’t get immediate relief. The film finally came away with an A certificate, a first for any Vijay film, locking out everyone under 18.

By every conventional measure, Jana Nayagan’s theatrical prospects should have been severely compromised. And yet, with hours to go before its July 23 release, the film has crossed Rs 19 crore in India advance bookings, sold over 7.3 lakh tickets, and is eyeing a blockbuster opening.

Also Read: H Vinoth reveals how much of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a remake

A farewell to the Thalapathy

So why is it that the film is still selling out? Because it is a farewell, and farewells are theatrical events

The single biggest factor working in Jana Nayagan’s favour has nothing to do with the film itself, but the fact that this is the last time Vijay will appear on a cinema screen. By the time the film is releasing, he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and has told multiple times that Jana Nayagan will be his swansong. Whether or not that holds forever, the current framing is absolute: this is it.

That framing turns the theatrical experience into something a phone screen or a laptop cannot replicate. Watching a leaked version of a regular Vijay film at home might satisfy curiosity. Watching the leaked version of his last film does not satisfy the need to be in a theatre on the day it happens. The first-day-first-show of Jana Nayagan has now turned into more than just a movie screening. For a generation of fans who grew up with Vijay, it is a farewell ceremony. The milk abhishekams, the cutouts, the fireworks, the tears, none of that happens on a Telegram group.

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Director H. Vinoth understood this when he said, “Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is the CM Vijay sir’s first film.” he said in an interview with Cinema Viketan. The film is being positioned not as a goodbye but as a historic event: a sitting Chief Minister’s film releasing in theatres. That has never happened before in Indian cinema. Think about it: Not with MGR, NTR or Jayalalithaa. The title card now credits Vijay as “The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.” That alone is a reason to buy a ticket.

On the other hand, the theatrical version is not the leaked version. Producer K. Venkata Narayana confirmed that the version audiences will see in theatres is substantially different from what was leaked. “There have been a lot of modifications and additions to the film. What audiences are going to experience in theatres is very different, with the addition of some songs and several changes,” he said.

For the fans, scenes that were cut during the earlier censoring process have been restored, new songs have been added. The title card has been changed. Director Vinoth confirmed that scenes removed during the initial CBFC review have been put back in the theatrical cut. “All those scenes that were cut in the censoring haven’t been cut this time. So there’s some fresh, little new stuff,” he said. For fans who watched the leak, the theatrical version offers something they have not seen. For fans who deliberately avoided the leak, the theatrical version is the only version.

Vijay fans who refused to watch

This is the part that surprised even the trade. A significant section of Vijay’s fanbase chose not to watch the leaked version. When the film was circulated online, fan clubs across Tamil Nadu ran coordinated campaigns urging members not to watch it, share it or even acknowledge its existence. Social media posts from fan accounts declared that they would wait for the theatre, no matter how long it took.

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Also Read: Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film grosses Rs 15 cr, but trails Leo and GOAT

Vinoth himself noted this during a recent conversation with Galatta Plus. “Even though the movie got leaked, Vijay fans who haven’t seen a single scene yet are waiting to watch it in the theater,” he said. “Vijay’s hardcore fans are pretty dedicated, but even regular Tamil cinema fans who enjoy commercial films genuinely feel this movie should be watched in theatres.” The discipline held. Six months later, those fans are now the first in line for tickets. Their restraint during the leak period has translated directly into opening-day demand.

The controversy made Jana Nayagan bigger

There is a paradox at the heart of Jana Nayagan’s journey. Every setback the film faced made it more famous. The censor battle turned it into a political story. The leak turned it into a national news story. The A certificate turned it into a talking point about creative freedom. The delay turned the release into an event that had been awaited for half a year.

If the film had released on January 9 as planned, it would have been a big Pongal release. By releasing on July 23 after everything it has been through, it has become something larger. It is now a film that fought the system and survived. That narrative, regardless of the film’s actual quality, creates a compulsion to see it in theatres that a smooth, controversy-free release would never have generated.

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The censor modifications themselves have become a selling point. Venkata Narayana’s revelation, in a conversation with NDTV. that the CBFC asked the makers to modify a dialogue connecting Ambedkar’s Constitution to TVK’s party constitution, and to mute religious references including Bhagavathan, Ranganathar and OM, has only added to the curiosity. Audiences now want to see what the board objected to and how the final version handles it.

The Rs 190 ticket cap

In Tamil Nadu, where the film’s primary market lies, ticket prices have been capped at Rs 190. The lowest seat is Rs 54. Sources told SCREEN that this is on the insistence of Vijay. The pricing ensures that the film is accessible to the widest possible audience, including the B and C centre crowds who form the backbone of a Vijay opening.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan teaser: Vijay handles firearms, wears police uniform, watch

Compare this to Bengaluru, where premium recliners are going for Rs 2,500, and the pricing strategy becomes clear. Tamil Nadu is priced for volume. Together, they are designed to maximise both footfalls and revenue.

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What the numbers still do not tell us

For all the positive signals, there are real unknowns. Jana Nayagan’s advance booking trails both GOAT (Rs 29.83 crore) and Leo (Rs 46.36 crore) at the same stage. Vijay’s films have always been family events, with children forming a visible part of the opening-day audience. That demographic is now locked out because of the censor certification. The Telugu and Hindi versions are showing negligible pre-sales. And the question of how many of the 1.2 crore people who watched the leak will actually show up at a theatre remains unanswered.

Jana Nayagan releases in theatres worldwide on July 23. By Thursday evening, the only number that will matter is the one that actually shows up on the screen.