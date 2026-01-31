Vijay ‘feels bad’ for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede ‘haunts’ him: ‘I look up to Shah Rukh Khan’

Vijay discussed the Jana Nayagan censor row off camera and also expressed confidence about winning the elections.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 31, 2026
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.Vijay in Jana Nayagan. (Facebook/@kvnproductions)
Actor-turned-politician Thalapthy Vijay, recently discussed his upcoming film Jana Nayagan being caught in a censor row after it failed to obtain a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s swansong, as he has decided to leave films entirely to focus on politics and his political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). He reportedly also spoke about the stampede in Karur and how he is planning his political career.

Vijay feels bad for Jana Nayagan producer

Vijay discussed the Jana Nayagan censor row off camera with NDTV’s Rahul Kanwal. The journalist shared that he was impressed by Vijay’s calmness and clarity when he interviewed him, but admitted that Thalapathy does “feel bad” for his Jana Nayagan producer as the film is not getting released. Vijay also said that he “expected” his films to be targeted because of his presence in politics.

Talking about his decision to leave films for politics, the actor told the senior journalist that he had been seriously thinking about his future post-Covid, thanks to the influence of his father S A Chandrasekhar, who directed many political films.

Vijay’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

The journalist also shared how Vijay spoke about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay told the journalist, “I look up to Shah Rukh Khan. He speaks so well and his articulation, his elocution is very high.” Rahul shared that he asked Vijay whether he would be the “kingmaker” or “the king”. The superstar got upset and said, “No sir, I will win.” The journalist further shared how Vijay is convinced he will win the election, owing to the massive crowds at his rallies. “He is fighting to win,” the senior journalist said.

Also Read — What Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections

‘Vijay is desperate to win’

The journalist shared that Vijay was emotional as he spoke about the Karur stampede that took place at TVK’s rally, where 39 people died. “I feel terrible and it haunts me,” the senior journalist shared what Vijay told him during their conversation.

The journalist said that after his conversation with Vijay, he is certain that the actor is not confused and wants to be in politics for the long run. Vijay told the journalist how he has “consciously” given up stardom even after being a star for 33 years. However, the superstar also admitted that “it wasn’t easy”, but said he is now focused on his political career.



The same report said that Vijay knows what he is doing and admitted that he “desperately wants to win” the election and “doesn’t want to be a number 2.” The senior journalist recalled Vijay’s confidence about winning the election and said he has internalised the belief that he is winning. He said, “He told me, ‘I’m winning. What makes you think I am not winning? I am winning.’”

