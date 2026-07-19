Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay film earns Rs 6.7 cr in hours, eyes Rajinikanth’s record

After months of uncertainty due to a censorship battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay in the lead role, is all set for release.

One of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, since it was supposed to mark Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal season.

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Why Jana Nayagan’s release was delayed

However, it became embroiled in a certification battle, leading to its release being postponed indefinitely. The movie finally received an ‘A’ certificate earlier this month, after which the makers announced that Jana Nayagan would hit the screens on Thursday, July 23. With its release right around the corner, the political action drama’s advance bookings have commenced, and tickets are selling like hotcakes.