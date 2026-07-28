Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
6 deleted scenes from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to be released soon, reveals director H Vinoth
Jana Nayagan makers are gearing up to unveil the scenes trimmed from the final cut, keeping the "Thalapathy Kacheri" alive.
Despite opening to mixed-to-negative reviews from various quarters, die-hard fans of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, are flocking to theatres in large numbers to watch director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan and witness their beloved superstar’s “one last dance.”
Marking Vijay’s final film as he has decided to dedicate his undivided attention to state affairs, Jana Nayagan is continuing its successful run in cinema halls and has already grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.
Cinema Anatomy | Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces
Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up to unveil the scenes trimmed from the final cut, keeping the “Thalapathy Kacheri” alive. Vinoth himself made the announcement during the political action drama’s success meet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, July 27.
Makers to unveil Jana Nayagan deleted scenes
When the anchor asked whether any scenes had been deleted from the film, the director revealed that as many as six scenes were cut from the theatrical version, which already runs 183 minutes (3 hours 3 minutes).
“There are about six scenes; they will come soon. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring Vijay, two action scenes, and two emotional scenes. The production house will plan, and they will be released one by one,” he revealed.
Don’t Miss | Cheap AI visuals undermine Vijay’s Rs 500 crore farewell film Jana Nayagan
When the anchor pointed out that if the director gives permission, the producer would surely agree to release them, Vinoth responded, “We’ll prepare (add final touches) and hand them over to the production house. I think they’ll start releasing them one by one from next week.”
Also starring Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and Nassar in key roles, Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of director Anil Ravipudi’s Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari (2023).
View this post on Instagram
Jana Nayagan box office collection
Jana Nayagan has thus far grossed Rs 233.24 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, compared to Vijay’s last few films, the political action drama’s performance has been unsatisfactory.
ICYMI | Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Vijay’s film crosses Rs 230 cr mark
“At any point in cinema history if you see only 10 per cent of films will succeed. The success ratio in any industry is only 10 to 20 per cent. Cinema is no different. The intention of any creator/filmmaker/director is pure and they try sincerely to make a good film. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Vinoth told NDTV recently.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05