6 deleted scenes from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to be released soon, reveals director H Vinoth

Despite opening to mixed-to-negative reviews from various quarters, die-hard fans of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, are flocking to theatres in large numbers to watch director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan and witness their beloved superstar’s “one last dance.”

Marking Vijay’s final film as he has decided to dedicate his undivided attention to state affairs, Jana Nayagan is continuing its successful run in cinema halls and has already grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Cinema Anatomy | Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces

Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up to unveil the scenes trimmed from the final cut, keeping the “Thalapathy Kacheri” alive. Vinoth himself made the announcement during the political action drama’s success meet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, July 27.