Varisu third look: Vijay strikes stylish pose on a fancy bike

The makers of Varisu kickstarted Vijay’s birthday celebration on Tuesday evening. They first treated fans to the corporate look of Vijay from the film. Later on Wednesday, marking Vijay’s birthday, the makers shared the second poster in which the actor sported a casual look. Now, Vijay has released the third poster, which sees him striking a stylish pose on a high-end bike.

As soon as Vijay shared the posters, his fans expressed excitement about the actor’s three different looks in the film. “Loving the #Varisu posters so far. All three posters have showed the different shades of #ThalapathyVijay in the movie. This seems like a perfect feel-good festive package with all commercial ingredients. Happy birthday, Thalaivaaaaa,” a fan mentioned on Twitter. “Outstanding,” another fan wrote, while a Twitter user called the third look as the “master stroke”.

Vijay turned 48 on Wednesday. On the occasion, the actor received heartwarming wishes from his colleagues and fans. Mohanlal took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday, dear Vijay! May you find all the happiness and good health ahead.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted, “Wishing the man of masses & heart of gold.. the best of everything in life. Happy birthday dearest sir… @actorvijay #HBDVijay #Varisu love this !! @directorvamshi.” Devi Sri Prasad posted on Twitter, “Wishing you a SUPER DUPER HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dear Thalapayhy @actorvijay sirrr. Keep Rocking always sir with Blockbusters!”

Pooja Hegde shared a photo from the sets of Beast. The picture featured her with Vijay. On the photo, she wrote a caption, which read, “Happy birthday to the sweetes and kindest Vijay sir. Need to find out the secret to how he stays so cool and zen like at all times! Hope this year is filled with a lot of love, laughter and yummy dosa parties. Keep breaking the box office like you always do.”

Talking about his stardom and humility, Kalyani Priyadarshan shared via Twitter, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Vijay Sir! The only person I’ve met whose real life persona is exactly what we’ve all seen and loved on screen 🥰Feels like every household is celebrating the birthday of a family member…that’s what he is to everyone.”

Varisu marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally, who has also written the film. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha.

Varisu is expected to arrive in cinemas during Sankranti/Pongal festival next year.