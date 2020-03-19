Vijay to play a dean in Master?

The release of Master is likely to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The release of Master is likely to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will have Thalapathy Vijay essaying the role of a dean. Going by the photo of an ID card that’s doing the rounds on the internet, it is evident that the actor plays John Durairaj aka JD, Dean of Students’ Association, at St Jeffery’s College of Arts and Science.

Though the storyline of Master has been kept tightly under wraps, it is rumoured that Master has been inspired by Korean movie Silenced. However, sources close to the film unit claim that this Vijay-starrer is an original film.

An ID card of Vijay is doing the rounds on the internet.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Gouri Kishan, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Extensively shot in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Shimoga, Master has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film, produced by XB Film Creators, was supposed to release on April 9. However, a source told indianexpress.com that the makers are working on a different release date, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Master has Rathna Kumar of Aadai fame and Pon Parthiban as additional screenplay writers, along with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

