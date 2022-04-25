Vijay fulfills Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar’s wish, hosts a feast. See photo

Director Nelson Dilipkumar on Monday took to Twitter to share a picture from a dinner party that was hosted by Tamil superstar Vijay. Dilipkumar also tweeted a note about his latest movie Beast.

The note read, “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir. Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together.”

It further read, “All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!”

Vijay’s dinner party was also attended by the film’s female lead Pooja Hegde, supporting actors VTV Ganesh and Satish and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

It is worth noting that during his interview with Vijay before the release of Beast, Nelson Dilipkumar had expressed his disappointment over a dinner party. Dilipkumar recalled that when Vijay invited the cast and crew to his house for food, he had imagined a lavish feast and built up an appetite for the same. However, he was surprised when Vijay handed his guests a biryani packet ordered from a regular hotel.

It seems Vijay has fulfilled Dilipkumar’s wish for a nice spread of food.

Beast was released in cinemas on April 13. The film went onto dominate the Tamil Nadu box office despite receiving negative reviews.