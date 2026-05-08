Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Success is certain’: Vijay congratulates Class 12 students, fans see hidden message amid standoff
A congratulatory post from TVK's official account set off a wave of political readings on May 8, with Vijay's supporters insisting the closing lines were not just for students but a reassurance for fans and people of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay congratulates Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 students after result every year since he entered politics. He has done it the same way each time, a warm message to students, encouragement for those who did not make it, and the same closing line at the end. On Friday , when Tamil Nadu’s 12th results were declared, the TVK official account posted his congratulatory message as expected.
The post, shared through the party’s official handle @TVKVijayHQ, read: “To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education. At the same time, those who couldn’t achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly! Good things will happen! Success is certain!”
பன்னிரண்டாம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வில், விடாமுயற்சியால் வெற்றிக் கனியைச் சுவைத்த என் அன்புத் தம்பி, தங்கைகளுக்கு நெஞ்சார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!
இந்த வெற்றி, உங்கள் கடின உழைப்பிற்குக் கிடைத்த அங்கீகாரம். உயர்கல்வி எனும் அடுத்த கட்டத்தை நோக்கி, நம்பிக்கையுடன் அடி எடுத்து வையுங்கள். அதே…
— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 8, 2026
The message was routine in structure. For three consecutive years, Vijay has personally felicitated the top-performing Class 10 and 12 students of Tamil Nadu, and his annual messages to students have consistently signed off with the phrase “Success is certain.”
But this was Friday, it hit his followers on X differently. It came at a time when the Tamil Nadu Governor has refused Vijay’s offer to form the government and show majority on floor of the House despite TVK winning 108 seats in 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. Negotiations with smaller parties are ongoing. The political situation remains unresolved. And so when supporters on X read the words “we are right on the verge of victory,” “good things will happen,” and “success is certain,” many of them decided those lines were not written for students alone.
‘This is no longer just a movie tagline’
The quote posts and replies came quickly. One supporter, @prakash, wrote: “Our brother has said that victory is certain and that good things will happen. This response is meant to include the current events unfolding right now. So, everyone, stay confident without getting confused, we will soon reach that golden era we’ve been hoping for. We’re here, Anna.”
Also Read: ‘Honorable CM Vijay’: Theatres congratulate TVK chief amid Tamil Nadu swearing-in delay, spark row
Another user, @singhiana12, went further, dissecting the post with the kind of precision usually reserved for political speeches: “Notice the signature, Success is certain. This is no longer just a movie tagline, it is a Directive. If the VCK and Left join him tonight, this student message will be remembered as the First Address to the Youth of the Vijay era. If they don’t, it’s the opening salvo of a five-year campaign to finish the Dravidian majors.”
Others were less convinced. Several users replied pointing out that the same sign-off had appeared in Vijay’s student messages in 2024 and 2025, long before the current political standoff existed, and that reading it as a coded political communication was a stretch.
The reason the fan readings gained ground has less to do with the post itself and more to do with what Vijay has not said. Since the Governor declined to invite TVK to form the government, Vijay has not made a single direct public statement on the matter. That silence has made supporters attentive to everything the official account does post. A student welfare message posted on results day becomes, in that context, the closest thing to a communication from Vijay on the situation.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05