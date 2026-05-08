‘Success is certain’: Vijay congratulates Class 12 students, fans see hidden message amid standoff

Vijay congratulates Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 students after result every year since he entered politics. He has done it the same way each time, a warm message to students, encouragement for those who did not make it, and the same closing line at the end. On Friday , when Tamil Nadu’s 12th results were declared, the TVK official account posted his congratulatory message as expected.

The post, shared through the party’s official handle @TVKVijayHQ, read: “To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education. At the same time, those who couldn’t achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly! Good things will happen! Success is certain!”