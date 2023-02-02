scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Vijay film Thalapathy 67’s satellite rights acquired by Sun TV, title to be revealed on February 3

Vijay's much awaited film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

VijayVijay will be seen next in Thalapathy 67.

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, has been generating buzz for the past few days. After announcing cast members, production house Seven Screen Studio on Thursday shared that Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of the film. They also shared that Netflix has acquired the movie’s digital rights.

A post on Seven Screen Studio’s Twitter handle read, “Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga 🔥Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 💥#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss.”

The makers of Thalapathy 67 also shared that the title of film will be announced at 5 pm on February 3.

ALSO READ |Is Thalapathy 67 part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? What we know so far

Thalapathy 67 brings back actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster Master. Trisha will be seen as the female lead alongside Vijay. This project marks their fifth film together after Kuruvi, Ghilli, Thiruppachi and Aathi. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy.

Thalapathy 67 was officially launched in Chennai on Wednesday. Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Mansoor and Priya among others attended the pooja ceremony.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

The film is speculated to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe with Kaithi and Vikram being the other two movies in it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:56 IST
Next Story

Formula E-Prix: Race cars arrive in Hyderabad, police review crowd management plan

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close