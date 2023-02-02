Vijay film Thalapathy 67’s satellite rights acquired by Sun TV, title to be revealed on February 3

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, has been generating buzz for the past few days. After announcing cast members, production house Seven Screen Studio on Thursday shared that Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of the film. They also shared that Netflix has acquired the movie’s digital rights.

A post on Seven Screen Studio’s Twitter handle read, “Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga 🔥Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 💥#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss.”

The makers of Thalapathy 67 also shared that the title of film will be announced at 5 pm on February 3.

Thalapathy 67 brings back actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster Master. Trisha will be seen as the female lead alongside Vijay. This project marks their fifth film together after Kuruvi, Ghilli, Thiruppachi and Aathi. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy.

Thalapathy 67 was officially launched in Chennai on Wednesday. Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Mansoor and Priya among others attended the pooja ceremony.

The film is speculated to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe with Kaithi and Vikram being the other two movies in it.