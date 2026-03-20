Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan hits new roadblock: Why the Election Commission is now deciding its fate

In what has become one of Indian cinema’s most drawn-out certification battles, Jana Nayagan, actor-politician Vijay‘s final film before entering full time politics, has cleared one hurdle only to face another.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik addressed the media to clarify the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) position on the matter, following reports that the CBFC’s revising committee had given the film a conditional go-ahead, subject to the Election Commission’s clearance. Her answer was candid, and telling. The issue, she said, presents a “new situation” for the Election Commission of India, and a clarification will be issued after consultations.

At the heart of the matter is an intersection of law and precedent that India’s regulatory frameworks have not previously had to navigate. Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, which is set to contest the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, is also the protagonist of Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller.

Responding to queries on whether a film featuring the actor, who is also a political party leader, requires approval during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, Archana Patnaik said the commission would examine the matter and take an appropriate decision.

The MCC came into force across Tamil Nadu on March 15, the day the Election Commission announced the poll schedule. It remains in force until the completion of counting on May 4.

Jana Nayagan, a film described as a political action thriller with “relevant political content” according to the CBFC, sits uncomfortably at the intersection of entertainment and electioneering.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan blames makers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan for delay, says they ‘shouldn’t have approached court’: ‘How’s this govt’s fault?

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The film, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, has been facing certification hurdles for several months. The censor-related issues date back to December 2025, when the film was submitted for certification. While an initial examining committee is understood to have recommended a U/A rating after suggesting minor modifications, the process was later escalated to a revising ommittee following complaints regarding certain scenes.

Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9 for the Pongal season but was delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing censor certificate row. The producers, KVN Productions, were expecting to get the certificate by January 5, but the delay and lack of clarity forced them to take the legal route by approaching the Madras High Court.

Even while Vijay’s fans believed that the film would be released once all legal hurdles were cleared, it was referred to the CBFC revising committee for a second review after the producers withdrew the writ petition filed before the Madras High Court. Following this, the producers went back to the CBFC and the film was referred to the revising committee.

The road to even getting the revising committee to watch the film was fraught. A screening scheduled for March 9 had to be postponed at the last minute after a committee member reportedly fell ill.

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The political backdrop against which all of this is unfolding could not be more consequential. The Election Commission has announced the polling schedule for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Voting will take place in a single phase on April 23, while results will be declared on May 4. Due to the election code of conduct that remains in force until the completion of polling and counting, the film is unlikely to receive censor clearance before the election process concludes.

The uncertainty over the censor certificate continues, and it remains to be seen if the CBFC will accept the recommendations of the revising committee and issue the certificate before the Tamil Nadu election.