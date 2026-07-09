Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan finally gets release date after 7-month battle with CBFC

Putting an end to the seven months-long wait, actor-politician Vijay’s apparent swansong, director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, has finally received a release date. After receiving an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following a prolonged certification battle, the makers have confirmed that the political action drama will release worldwide on July 24.

Confirming the development to SCREEN, Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, said, “We’ll be releasing the movie worldwide on July 24.”

Why Jana Nayagan is important for Vijay

One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, Jana Nayagan was supposed to mark Vijay’s final film appearance before his full-fledged political entry. It was originally scheduled for release on January 9, coinciding with Pongal and months before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, after months of delays, the film will now release after Vijay has already assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.