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Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan finally gets release date after 7-month battle with CBFC
After a seven-month wait and legal battles with the CBFC, actor-politician Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan finally gets a release date, delighting fans.
Putting an end to the seven months-long wait, actor-politician Vijay’s apparent swansong, director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, has finally received a release date. After receiving an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following a prolonged certification battle, the makers have confirmed that the political action drama will release worldwide on July 24.
Confirming the development to SCREEN, Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, said, “We’ll be releasing the movie worldwide on July 24.”
Why Jana Nayagan is important for Vijay
One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, Jana Nayagan was supposed to mark Vijay’s final film appearance before his full-fledged political entry. It was originally scheduled for release on January 9, coinciding with Pongal and months before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, after months of delays, the film will now release after Vijay has already assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
To ensure a smooth debut, the makers of the political action drama had submitted Jana Nayagan to the CBFC for certification on December 18, 2025. In turn, a five-member examining committee of the board watched the movie and recommended the issuance of a U/A 16+ certificate once the excisions they mandated had been carried out.
After the required changes were carried out, the film was resubmitted. However, days before its scheduled release, the certification process came to an abrupt halt after the CBFC informed the makers that the chairperson had decided to refer the Vijay-starrer to the revising committee. Team Jana Nayagan immediately moved the Madras High Court but failed to obtain relief initially. Subsequently, they postponed the movie’s release indefinitely.
Jana Nayagan censor board case
Although a single judge then directed the board to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to the film at the earliest, a division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, set aside the initial order and sent the matter back to the single judge for fresh consideration. Noticing the movie embroiled in a legal web for an extended period, the makers withdrew the writ petition filed against the CBFC.
The prolonged delay became one of the most closely watched certification disputes in recent Tamil cinema before finally ending now with the issuance of an A certificate.
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Jana Nayagan leak
In between, Jana Nayagan faced another setback after the film was leaked online earlier this month. While initial reports claimed that a few scenes from the movie had leaked online, it soon became apparent that the entire film, produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, had been pirated and made available across multiple digital platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and various torrent websites.
The Tamil Nadu Police subsequently arrested several people in connection with the leak, including a freelance film editor. During proceedings before the Madras High Court, the prosecution informed the court that the pirated version had been watched by nearly 1.2 crore people before authorities managed to block access
It is after battling all these setbacks that the film is finally gearing up to see the light of day. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles, the political action drama features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
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