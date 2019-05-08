Vijay’s fans upset over Siddique’s unsavoury statement

In a recent interview with a Malayalam portal, actor Siddique had said, “Vijay seems to enjoy stardom but isn’t really a good actor.” This didn’t go down well with millions of fans of Thalapathy.

Siddique’s remarks read: “The Malayalam film industry is lucky to have two big stars: Mammootty and Mohanlal, who are equally impeccable actors. They help us make films like Madhura Raja and Lucifer. Every film industry, in fact, depends on superstars. We (character actors) survive because of them.”

Further, Siddique had added, “Whereas, in Tamil cinema, the scenario is different. People like Vijay may be a superstar but is not a super actor. It is his stardom that spurred him in the industry. However, I believe Kamal Haasan is a good actor and superstar.”

Reacting to Siddique’s statement, Hareesh Peradi, who acted alongside Vijay in Mersal, had posted on his social media page, “Vijay is both a superstar and a super actor.” He also added that unlike other superstars, Vijay is down-to-earth and a good human being.