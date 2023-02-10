scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Vijay enjoys bonfire in Kashmir as he shoots for Leo, see picture

Vijay is currently shooting in Kashmir for his much-awaited film Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

VijayVijay is currently shooting for Leo. (Photo: Twitter/Dir_Lokesh)
Listen to this article
Vijay enjoys bonfire in Kashmir as he shoots for Leo, see picture
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil star Vijay is currently busy shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo. Lokesh on Friday shared a picture of the cast and crew enjoying a bonfire in Kashmir after the shoot.

In the picture, Vijay is seen posing with Lokesh, co-stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mathew Thomas, and the rest of the crew, as a bonfire burns before them. Lokesh shared the picture on his social media handles and captioned it, “#Kashmir #LEO.”

Also Read |Trisha backs out of Vijay’s Leo? Here’s what we know

Earlier this month, the makers announced the title of Vijay’s 67th film as Leo and the first promo of the movie was lauded by the audience. However, it reminded audience a little of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which is also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the Vikram promo, Kamal was seen preparing a South Indian spread for a group of police officials and politicians. In the promo of Leo, Vijay is seen preparing varieties of chocolate. The sequence is intercut with the actor making a sword. The promo ends with a battalion of cars reaching Vijay’s home and he is seen wielding a sword dripping with chocolate.

Leo marks the fifth collaboration of Vijay and Trisha, and second one between Vijay and Lokesh after superhit film Master. The movie is speculated to be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe along with Kaithi and Vikram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film is expected to release on October 19.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

In Erode East bypoll, a new erosion and a new language of money

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close