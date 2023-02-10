Vijay enjoys bonfire in Kashmir as he shoots for Leo, see picture

Tamil star Vijay is currently busy shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo. Lokesh on Friday shared a picture of the cast and crew enjoying a bonfire in Kashmir after the shoot.

In the picture, Vijay is seen posing with Lokesh, co-stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mathew Thomas, and the rest of the crew, as a bonfire burns before them. Lokesh shared the picture on his social media handles and captioned it, “#Kashmir #LEO.”

Earlier this month, the makers announced the title of Vijay’s 67th film as Leo and the first promo of the movie was lauded by the audience. However, it reminded audience a little of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which is also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the Vikram promo, Kamal was seen preparing a South Indian spread for a group of police officials and politicians. In the promo of Leo, Vijay is seen preparing varieties of chocolate. The sequence is intercut with the actor making a sword. The promo ends with a battalion of cars reaching Vijay’s home and he is seen wielding a sword dripping with chocolate.

Leo marks the fifth collaboration of Vijay and Trisha, and second one between Vijay and Lokesh after superhit film Master. The movie is speculated to be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe along with Kaithi and Vikram.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film is expected to release on October 19.