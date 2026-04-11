‘Have personally experienced pain and loss’: Vijay Deverakonda says Jana Nayagan leak makes him angry

The leak of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, amid its ongoing legal tussle with the CBFC, has stirred strong reactions across the film industry and among fans. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with several prominent voices speaking out against piracy. Joining the chorus, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to X to express his anger, while also recalling his own experience with film leaks early in his career.

He wrote, “The Jana Nayagan leak makes me angry. I have experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope. It’s not just about me—there are co-stars, directors, producers, and so many others who have all their dreams on the line.”

The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026

He further stressed the urgency of addressing the issue, adding, “This current issue needs to get sorted ASAP and the people behind it identified. If it doesn’t, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film.”

The actor did not reveal which of his films had previously faced piracy.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: UK distributor calls it their ‘hardest day’, says leak diminishes efforts of those who worked on the film

Rajinikanth-Mohan Babu demand action

Earlier, industry veterans like Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and Suriya had also condemned the leak and demanded strict action.

Rajinikanth stated, “The release of the Jananayakan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Mohan Babu, in a strongly worded note, called the leak a “grave sacrilege” and a “shameful act of betrayal,” highlighting the immense effort put in by hundreds of technicians, artists and crew members. He urged authorities to identify and punish those responsible “with the full force of the law,” adding that no mercy should be shown to individuals who damage the collective labour behind cinema.

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Jana Nayagan vs CBFC

Originally slated for a Pongal release, Jana Nayagan has been facing delays after failing to secure clearance from the CBFC, leading to a court battle. On April 10, the film’s production house, KVN Productions, officially confirmed the leak and issued a stern warning against the circulation of pirated content.

KVN issues statement

In a detailed statement, the makers said that several scenes—and in some cases, almost the entire film—had been illegally accessed and circulated by unidentified individuals. They emphasized that downloading, viewing, storing, or sharing such content across platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, or torrents constitutes a criminal offence under copyright law. The production house also revealed that forensic investigations are underway and that strict civil and criminal action will be taken against everyone involved in the chain of circulation.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.