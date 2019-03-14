Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan lock horns over Hero

It is not often that we see two actors announce their films with the same title on the same day. While Mythri Movie Makers announced their new film with Vijay Deverakonda midnight on Wednesday, on Wednesday morning, the puja of Sivakarthikeyan-PS Mithran film was held in Chennai. In a way that arouses interest, both the ventures bear the same name – Hero.

However, the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) had issued an official statement saying the title belongs to KJR Studios that bankrolls the Sivakarthikeyan project.

Anand Annamalai, who is directing the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer, had registered the title – Hero – with TFPC on July 4, 2017. In general, a registered title is valid for a year and needs to be renewed. After renewing the title, last year on June 14, he received a receipt stating the title is valid until June 14, 2019. His film is made in four languages, and they can’t have different titles for each state.

On the other hand, Kotapadi Rajesh of KJR Studios had bought the rights to the title from director-composer SS Kumaran, who had originally registered it with TFPC.

It looks like the title Hero will go to the makers who had registered the title first. Since a similar situation hasn’t risen at TFPC so far, we need to wait and watch the developments. Because two films can’t have the same title, and it is not clear as to which production house is willing to give up. There has been some miscommunication in the issue, which will be sorted out amicably between the two parties.