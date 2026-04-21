‘Yes, I am an actor, but I haven’t acted in in politics’: Vijay delivers fiery speech at TVK rally in Chennai

Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday attended his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rally in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. During his speech, Vijay slammed those who dismiss him as just being an actor. The Jana Nayagan actor also spoke about the Karur stampede, where 40 people lost their lives.

At the rally in Chennai, an annoyed Vijay said, “There’s this minister who keeps saying, Vijay is an actor, Vijay is an actor…Yes, I am an actor. It’s as if he has discovered something new. But I haven’t acted in politics. I haven’t acted since entering politics. What you’re doing is performing drama over drama, shall we call you actors and actresses then?”

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During the rally, Vijay also spoke about the stampede during a TVK rally in Karur last year. The actor-politician said, “Why are you blaming me? You made a video saying we wouldn’t even talk about this, and now you’re blaming me for it. I was there at the time the police provided permission to me. Everything is on live, don’t you have a conscience?”

“Vijay is an actor .. Vijay is an actor.. Yes.. I’m an actor.. Ennamo pudhusa kandu pudicha madhri.. I didn’t act after coming to Politics.. I didn’t act in politics.. But You people are putting drama in politics..” – #ThalapathyVijay‘s Today’s Speech pic.twitter.com/FSMa6bNNhs — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 21, 2026

Netizens were quick to react after videos of Vijay’s latest speech went viral. Reacting to his speech, a netizen wrote, “He thought that politics is easy, as shown in his movie. Mark my word, this guy will leave politics & come back to movies in 2-3 yrs.” Another user commented, “A fellow who cannot hold his family together is standing to hold the State together & speaking of progress. How foolish can ppl get?” Another user asked, “Other than being an actor, what capacity do you have to administer a state?”

#ThalapathyVijay: If you ask Karur people about what happened there, they’ll say everything.. But you blamed me that I came late.. I was there on correct time.. Do you want me to abandon the people from namakkal to karur.. The whole world watched live..pic.twitter.com/RFsG9xubFL — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 21, 2026

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Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024. The party is contesting all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu elections, scheduled for April 23.

Even as he travels the state campaigning, his film career remains hard to shake off. Jana Nayagan, widely regarded as Vijay’s final film before stepping into full time politics, has been caught in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification. To make matter worse, on April 9, the entire film was leaked online, leading the producers to seek legal action.