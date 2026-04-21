‘Yes, I am an actor, but I haven’t acted in in politics’: Vijay delivers fiery speech at TVK rally in Chennai

At a TVK rally in Chennai, actor-politician Vijay hit back at those who dismiss him as merely an actor. He also talked about the Karur stampede.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Vijay chennai speechVijay recently attended a TVK rally in Chennai. (Photo: Sibi Sathyaraj, Actor Vijay/X)
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Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday attended his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rally in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. During his speech, Vijay slammed those who dismiss him as just being an actor. The Jana Nayagan actor also spoke about the Karur stampede, where 40 people lost their lives.

Vijay Thalapathy’s speech

At the rally in Chennai, an annoyed Vijay said, “There’s this minister who keeps saying, Vijay is an actor, Vijay is an actor…Yes, I am an actor. It’s as if he has discovered something new. But I haven’t acted in politics. I haven’t acted since entering politics. What you’re doing is performing drama over drama, shall we call you actors and actresses then?”

Also Read: Vijay pauses campaign to invite newlyweds into his van, blesses them

During the rally, Vijay also spoke about the stampede during a TVK rally in Karur last year. The actor-politician said, “Why are you blaming me? You made a video saying we wouldn’t even talk about this, and now you’re blaming me for it. I was there at the time the police provided permission to me. Everything is on live, don’t you have a conscience?”

Netizens were quick to react after videos of Vijay’s latest speech went viral. Reacting to his speech, a netizen wrote, “He thought that politics is easy, as shown in his movie. Mark my word, this guy will leave politics & come back to movies in 2-3 yrs.” Another user commented, “A fellow who cannot hold his family together is standing to hold the State together & speaking of progress. How foolish can ppl get?” Another user asked, “Other than being an actor, what capacity do you have to administer a state?”

Also Read | While Jana Nayagan remained in limbo, Tamil cinema found its real winners elsewhere in Q1 of 2026

Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024. The party is contesting all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu elections, scheduled for April 23.

Even as he travels the state campaigning, his film career remains hard to shake off. Jana Nayagan, widely regarded as Vijay’s final film before stepping into full time politics, has been caught in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification. To make matter worse, on April 9, the entire film was leaked online, leading the producers to seek legal action.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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