Months after Karur stampede, 3 students injured in vehicle collision while following Vijay’s convoy ahead of TVK event
Five people suffered injuries in separate accidents that happened before and after Vijay's TVK meeting in Thanjavur.
While Tamil Nadu is yet to get over the shock of the 2025 Karur stampede, where 41 people were crushed to death, news of another accident during a political rally has emerged, once again shedding the spotlight on the poor security measures adopted by parties at such events, thereby putting citizens’ lives at risk. This incident is also connected to actor-politician “Thalapathy” Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
At least three persons reportedly sustained injuries when their vehicles collided with each other while trailing behind Vijay’s convoy in Thanjavur. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred while Vijay was on his way to a TVK meeting venue at Ayyasamipatti in Sengipatti village, Thanjavur district, from the Tiruchirappalli airport.
According to news agency PTI, as the Tamil superstar’s vehicle was inching closer to the meeting spot, three students on three different motorcycles collided with each other amid the rush of vehicles. Footage of the incident shows that the accident occurred parallel to Vijay’s convoy on the same track. Fortunately, it did not turn into a massive tragedy like the Karur incident, as no lives have thus far been lost. However, one of the victims has sustained grievous injuries, police told the news agency.
In another incident, two people were injured while returning after attending the TVK meeting. They were admitted to a private hospital.
The Thanjavur event on Wednesday, March 4, marked Vijay’s first public appearance since his wife, Sangeetha, filed a divorce petition alleging infidelity on his part. The Jana Nayagan has yet to address her allegations.
