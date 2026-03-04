Months after Karur stampede, 3 students injured in vehicle collision while following Vijay’s convoy ahead of TVK event

While Tamil Nadu is yet to get over the shock of the 2025 Karur stampede, where 41 people were crushed to death, news of another accident during a political rally has emerged, once again shedding the spotlight on the poor security measures adopted by parties at such events, thereby putting citizens’ lives at risk. This incident is also connected to actor-politician “Thalapathy” Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

At least three persons reportedly sustained injuries when their vehicles collided with each other while trailing behind Vijay’s convoy in Thanjavur. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred while Vijay was on his way to a TVK meeting venue at Ayyasamipatti in Sengipatti village, Thanjavur district, from the Tiruchirappalli airport.