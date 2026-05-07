Vijay consoles emotional Jiiva as he breaks down after father RB Choudary’s death

An emotional video of actor-politician Vijay consoling actor Jiiva at the funeral of veteran producer RB Choudary has gone viral across social media platforms, leaving fans and members of the film industry deeply moved. The heartbreaking moment comes just days after Vijay celebrated a massive political victory, only for tragedy to strike the Tamil film fraternity with the sudden passing of RB Choudary. Several celebrities and film personalities gathered on Wednesday, May 6, to pay their last respects to the producer.

RB Choudary reportedly died in a tragic road accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. He was 76. According to ANI, the producer was travelling with his nephew after attending a relative’s wedding in Liamba village. During the journey, cattle allegedly strayed onto the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a roadside wall near Joontha village in Rajasthan’s Bewar district. RB Choudary died on the spot.