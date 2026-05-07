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Vijay consoles emotional Jiiva as he breaks down after father RB Choudary’s death
Vijay and RB Choudary shared a long professional association spanning decades. The producer backed several major films starring Vijay.
An emotional video of actor-politician Vijay consoling actor Jiiva at the funeral of veteran producer RB Choudary has gone viral across social media platforms, leaving fans and members of the film industry deeply moved. The heartbreaking moment comes just days after Vijay celebrated a massive political victory, only for tragedy to strike the Tamil film fraternity with the sudden passing of RB Choudary. Several celebrities and film personalities gathered on Wednesday, May 6, to pay their last respects to the producer.
RB Choudary reportedly died in a tragic road accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. He was 76. According to ANI, the producer was travelling with his nephew after attending a relative’s wedding in Liamba village. During the journey, cattle allegedly strayed onto the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a roadside wall near Joontha village in Rajasthan’s Bewar district. RB Choudary died on the spot.
Vijay paid his last respect to producer R. B. Choudhary🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EHFQGOVYNa
— VTL Team (@VTLTeam) May 6, 2026
At the funeral, cameras captured Jiiva, Choudary’s son, completely shattered by the sudden loss. In one of the widely circulated videos, Vijay can be seen arriving at the venue with a visibly heavy heart. The actor walked toward the producer’s mortal remains, placed a garland as a mark of respect, and bowed his head in grief.
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Moments later, Vijay approached Jiiva, who was visibly emotional. As Vijay attempted to console him, Jiiva tightly hugged the actor and broke down uncontrollably. The emotional exchange brought tears to Vijay’s eyes as well. Fans online described the moment as “heartbreaking” and “too painful to watch.”
Vijay and RB Choudary shared a long professional association spanning decades. The producer backed several major films starring Vijay, including Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Shahjahan, Thirupaachi and Jilla. Their collaboration played a significant role in shaping Vijay’s successful film career, making the producer’s passing an especially personal loss for the actor.
RB Choudary was regarded as one of the most influential producers in South Indian cinema, known for backing numerous blockbuster films across Tamil and Telugu cinema. His sudden demise has left the industry in shock, with tributes continuing to pour in from actors, filmmakers and fans alike.
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