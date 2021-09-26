Vijay collaborates with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66

Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to begin work on his 66th film. The actor is collaborating with Telugu producer Dil Raju for his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The movie will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Paidipally’s last directorial was 2019 release Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. He has also directed films such as Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, and Oopiri. The project marks the first collaboration of Raju, Paidipally and Vijay.

Announcing the collaboration, Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creation shared a press release and informed the audience that “many noted actors and a top notch technical team” will be associated with the project.

Read the release here:

“With immense pleasure and happiness we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning then being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us.

Tentatively titled as #Thalapathy66, this film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

Many noted actors and a top notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon.

We request you all to join us in this amazing journey and seek your blessings and good wishes.”

Currently, Vijay is busy with his next titled Beast. Earlier this year, on Vijay’s birthday, the makers treated Thalapathy fans to two posters of the film. The posters promised that the movie will feature Vijay in a massy, action-packed avatar.

Beast is Vijay’s fourth film with Sun Pictures. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.