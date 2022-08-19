scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Vijay’s childhood picture as Krishna surfaces on Janmashtami. See photo

The black and white picture of Vijay has generated quite a buzz among fans as they have been sharing it with a lot of excitement.

VijayVijay's childhood photo surfaces on Krishna Janmashtami. (Photo: Twitter/urkumaresanpro)

On the occasion of Janmashtami celebrations, a childhood picture of Tamil actor Vijay dressed as Lord Krishna has surfaced online. The black and white photo shows the star as Lord Krishna complete with flute. The picture has generated quite a buzz among fans as they have been sharing it with a lot of excitement.

Vijay, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Varisu. Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Hyderabad. The first look posters of the movie showed that Vijay is playing a man, who hails from generational wealth. And Varisu means the rightful heir.

Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Prabhu. The film is due to arrive in cinemas during the Pongal holidays next year.

After completing the project, Vijay will join the sets of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. The project is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. It’s said that in the movie Vijay will play the role of a gangster. The buzz is like his other movies, Lokesh has also put together an ensemble of A-listers for Thalapathy 67. Lokesh is now busy with the pre-production work and the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Thalapathy 67 marks Lokesh’s second collaboration with Vijay after Master. Master came out in 2021 and became a big hit despite Covid restrictions.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:36:52 pm
