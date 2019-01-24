Vijay Chandar to direct Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Chandar, whose latest outing was Sketch, is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for his next.

The filmmaker tells indianexpress.com, “I have been working on this script even before the release of Sketch. Sethu anna and I often bounce off ideas. When I approached him with this one, he liked it, and we’ll be shooting from March onwards.”

This untitled project, which will have two heroines, is “a mass commercial-family entertainer set in Chennai,” says Chandar.

He adds, “North Madras played a key role in my previous film, and so it does in my next film. Usually, North Chennai has a different look from other parts of the city — be it in terms of the place or the people. There’s so much to explore further.”

Though the makers are yet to finalise the rest of cast and crew details, as of now, Soori is on board.

Chandar says, “It’s been a while since we saw Soori and Sethu anna together though they had shared screen space in Sundarapandian and Rummy. Sethu anna will be given a makeover in this film, which will have loads of action sequences. Anal Arasu has lot of interesting ideas about presenting the stunt sequences in a never-seen-before way.”

Bankrolled by Vijaya Productions, this film has music by D Imman, cinematography by Velraj and editing by Praveen KL.