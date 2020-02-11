Vijay breaks the internet with a selfie

Vijay will be seen next in Master. Vijay will be seen next in Master.

Tamil superstar Vijay rarely posts an update on his Twitter page. But, when he does, he manages to whip up a social media frenzy. On Monday evening, the actor posted a selfie that he took along with hundreds of fans in Neyveli, and it is breaking the internet.

“Thank you Neyveli,” Vijay tweeted to his over two million followers on Twitter.

The selfie assumes significance in the light of recent events. Vijay was the subject of income tax searches in connection with the box office success of his previous movie, Bigil. The IT raids were also conducted at AGS Enterprises and financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. IT sleuths even interrupted the shooting of Master in Neyveli to bring Vijay to his Chennai residence as part of the investigation.

Vijay’s selfie with his fans is being perceived as his way of saying that he’s unfazed by the recent events, and also to remind his detractors of his popularity among the masses.

Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Master, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director has put together a solid cast and crew for Master, which he has co-written with promising young director Rathna Kumar of Aadai fame. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Lokesh has also pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in Vijay Sethupathi. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.

