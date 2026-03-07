Vijay breaks silence amid divorce and adultery allegations: ‘I know many of you are hurt, I will take care of that’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been making headlines for some time now. Earlier, it was due to the delay in the release date of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Now, the spotlight has shifted to his personal life after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce in the District Court at Chengalpattu claiming that the actor is having an extra-marital affair with an actress. Vijay has now reacted to the controversies, addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding his film and his personal life.

At an event organised to celebrate International Women’s Day in Mamallapuram on behalf of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay outlined several schemes and plans for women. In a hall packed with supporters, the actor delivered a nearly 24-minute speech in which he promised Rs 2,500 per month for women, six LPG cylinders per year, eight grams of gold for marriage, free bus travel across Tamil Nadu, and a gold ring for newborn babies.

#ThalapathyVijay:

“There are many controversies going on recently, I can see many of you are supporting & got hurt with that. by seeing that myself is getting hurt. I will take care of that. Let’s concentrate only on people issues. Those issues are not worth at all, so don’t hurt… pic.twitter.com/IPBnppJIXU — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 7, 2026

Towards the end of his speech, Vijay briefly addressed the ongoing controversies.

He said, “Recently, there have been many controversies. I can see that many of you are supporting me and are hurt by them. Seeing that hurts me as well. I will take care of it. Let’s concentrate only on people’s issues. Those matters are not worth it, so please don’t hurt yourselves over them.”

Although he did not name the controversy directly, his remarks appeared to reference the recent speculation surrounding his divorce and allegations of adultery.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce

Sangeetha filed the divorce petition in December, claiming that while the early years of their marriage were cordial, she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. The petition states that this caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering,” amounting to a betrayal and violation of marital trust.

The petition further alleges that although Vijay initially assured her the relationship would end, the association continued, leading to mental cruelty, public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion. It also claims that attempts at reconciliation were made between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025 through counsels and personal discussions, but these efforts failed to result in an amicable settlement.

While the petition did not name the actress, many linked the allegation to Vijay’s rumoured relationship with Trisha, especially after the two were seen together at the wedding reception of Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai on March 5.

Vijay attends wedding with Trisha

Days after news of the divorce surfaced, the actor attended a wedding reception in Chennai along with actor Trisha Krishnan. Their appearance together at the event once again fuelled speculation among fans about a possible relationship between the two, rumours that have circulated in Tamil cinema circles for years.