When Vijay spoke about bond with son Jason Sanjay; family skips swearing-in: ‘No clue what’s in his mind’ 

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is currently dominating headlines after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with his political party TVK emerging as the single-largest party with the maximum number of seats. However, long before Vijay officially entered politics, his father SA Chandrasekhar had already sparked controversy by attempting to convert Vijay’s fan club into a political movement — a move that reportedly created a rift between the father-son duo.

Despite the differences, Vijay had spoken fondly about his father during the promotions of Beast in 2022 during an interview with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Sun TV. Reflecting on fathers and family, Vijay had shared an emotional perspective.

“When we see a beautiful tree, we admire the flowers but never notice the effort of the roots. Fathers are like that. They are the roots of every family,” Vijay said. “We don’t realise it when we are sons. We understand it only when we become fathers ourselves. If someone praises a quality in us, it usually comes from them.” He further added, “To put it simply, the only difference between God and a father is that we cannot see God. I’m not saying this only about my father, but fathers in general. God cannot be seen, but fathers can.”

When Vijay spoke about his son

Vijay’s children and estranged wife Sangeetha didn’t attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The relationship has been frayed ever since Sangeetha filed for divorce with Vijay in March 2026 citing his alleged relationship with an actress. His children were also missing during the election campaign.

During the same interaction, Vijay also opened up about his son Jason Sanjay and his career choices. When asked whether Sanjay wanted to become an actor, Vijay candidly replied, “I have no clue what’s in his mind.” He also clarified that he had never pressured his son into acting.

“I would never do that,” Vijay said. “It is completely his interest. If he feels he needs my support, I will support him. They have full freedom to choose. I don’t command them saying they have to do this or that.”

The actor revealed that many filmmakers had approached him regarding Sanjay’s acting debut, but he always left the decision to his son. “I tell him people are asking, but at the end of the day, it is his choice. He told me, ‘Please don’t disturb me for a couple of years. I don’t want this right now.’”

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Vijay also recalled an interesting meeting with Alphonse Puthren, best known for directing Premam. “I assumed he had come to narrate a story to me. Instead, he said he wanted to narrate a script for my son. It was a simple boy-next-door story, and honestly, I liked it a lot. Secretly, I wished Sanjay would accept it. But he said he didn’t want to act then and asked me to inform the director. So I just said okay.”

Concluding the topic, Vijay said, “Only he can decide whether he wants to be behind the camera or in front of it. Whatever he chooses, I will be happy.”

The actor also spoke about faith and the values he inherited from his parents. “I am a firm believer. I go to church and feel peaceful there. I also visit temples and feel the same divine energy. During the shoot of Kaththi, I even visited a dargah in Kadapa district. My mother is Hindu and my father is Christian — theirs was a love marriage. They never restricted me from following any faith, and I tell the same thing to my children.”

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What happened between Vijay and his father?

The strain between Vijay and his father reportedly began when S. A. Chandrasekhar attempted to launch a political outfit using Vijay’s fan base without the actor’s approval. Vijay had then issued a public statement distancing himself from the move, making it clear that neither he nor his fan clubs had any connection with the political party announced by his father. The public disagreement led to widespread speculation about tensions within the family.

Meanwhile, recent reports and online discussions suggest Vijay may also be sharing a strained relationship with his own children, who were notably absent throughout his election campaign and oath-taking ceremony. Speculation intensified after reports of his separation from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam became public, alongside allegations of an extra-marital relationship with an actress. Ever since, Trisha Krishnan has frequently been seen accompanying Vijay at important events, including his recent oath-taking ceremony, further fuelling rumours and online debates surrounding their relationship.