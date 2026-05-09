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Vijay’s bodyguard shares cryptic note as his swearing-in gets called off: ‘Bigger picture is unfolding’
After Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu's CM got cancelled, his bodyguard urged everyone to stay positive.
Despite making history in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay is falling short of the majority needed to officially form the government in Tamil Nadu. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party, securing 108 seats, but remains 10 seats short of the magic number required for a majority. As a result, the swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled, thus delaying Vijay’s formal ascension as the state’s Chief Minister.
‘The bigger picture is unfolding’
While this development may be disappointing for his supporters, hopes remain high. Vijay’s bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to share an uplifting message. “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay positive, the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day,” he wrote.
He had previously reportedly added, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.”
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Wishes from the industry
Support and congratulations have poured in from celebrities and fans alike. Actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “I, C. Joseph Vijay, congratulate the Honourable Chief Minister.” Actor Manoj Manchu shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “The people’s verdict in Tamil Nadu is the ultimate power. When people rise for change, history itself will change direction. The very person who was trolled, mocked, targeted, and restricted in every possible way has now shown his strength in his very first election. The name ‘Vijay Thalapathy’ is now becoming a symbol of hope and change for every common man.”
Meanwhile, on the entertainment front, Vijay’s latest film, Jana Nayagan, which was initially slated for a Pongal release earlier this year, faced delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification.
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