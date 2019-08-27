Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi, this Diwali?

If reports are to be believed, this year’s Diwali will witness the clash of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Thamizhan and Vijay starrer Bigil.

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Sanga Tamizhan have announced that the film is all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali. Written and directed by Vijay Chandar, the movie also stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj.

“#SangaThamizhan Diwali Kondattam ! @VijaySethuOffl @vijayfilmaker @RIAZtheboss @SonyMusicSouth,” tweeted Vijay Productions, the studio bankrolling Sanga Thamizhan.

Sanga Thamizhan is produced by Bharathi Reddy and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a dual role for the first time in his career.

For Bigil, an official release date is yet to be announced but it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s film will also release during the Diwali weekend. The Atlee directorial will have Vijay playing a dual role.

The producers of Karthi’s upcoming film Kaithi are also reportedly eyeing the Diwali weekend to release their film but an official confirmation is awaited.