Vijay’s Bigil is the second most-liked trailer on YouTube

The Bigil trailer, starring Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, which was released on October 12, has become the second most-liked trailer on YouTube, following Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

While the 2 minutes and 42 seconds long Bigil trailer has clocked in 22 million views and 1.8 million ‘likes’ so far, the Zero trailer remains on top with 120 million views and 1.9 million ‘likes’.

Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in Zero, had watched the Bigil trailer and referred to it as “Chak De on steroids”.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, will hit the screens on Diwali. Vijay plays both the father and son characters (Michael and Rayappan). Reportedly, Nayanthara’s character is Angel, and the Bigil trailer reminds us of her role in Atlee’s Raja Rani, courtesy the wedding scene where she’s seen in a white dress.

Bigil isn’t the first time Vijay is playing the father-son duo. He had previously done the same in Villu and Puli.

During the audio launch, the actor had said he enjoyed learning football for Bigil.

Touted to be a sports drama made on Rs 180 crore budget, the film that has music by AR Rahman, has a stellar star cast including Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu Kathir, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Reba Monica John and Amritha.

On the other hand, rumours are abuzz that Bigil has made a pre-release collection of Rs 45 crore. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment.