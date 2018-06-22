Happy birthday Vijay: Some whistle-worthy dialogues from Kollywood’s Thalapathy

Happy birthday Joseph Vijay: Right from his look in films to his punch dialogues, Vijay’s fans eagerly copy their favourite star’s mannerisms, making them a huge part of Kollywood pop-culture. Happy birthday Joseph Vijay: Right from his look in films to his punch dialogues, Vijay’s fans eagerly copy their favourite star’s mannerisms, making them a huge part of Kollywood pop-culture.

Happy birthday Vijay: Thalapathy Vijay’s mass appeal is one of the major reasons why he is among the biggest stars in Kollywood right now. Right from his look in films to his punch dialogues, Vijay’s fans eagerly copy their favourite star’s mannerisms, making them a huge part of Kollywood pop-culture. There are several memorable lines and moments that are whistle-worthy and later, creep into our language as well. On his birthday, here are some dialogues that set the theatres ringing with applause.

1. Yaar adichu pori kalangi Bhumi adhirudho.. Avan than Tamizh

This line from Pokkiri, one of Vijay’s biggest hits, is also one of his most whistle-worthy lines. Pokkiri has several other punch dialogues such as “Nee padicha school la naa headmaster da.” Pokkiri had Vijay play an undercover cop who pretends to be a gangster to catch the villain. The film was directed by Prabhudheva and was the remake of Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri.

2. I am waiting

Thuppaki is an important film in Vijay’s career. After a series of failures, Vijay’s comeback at the box office began with Kaavalan. But the film where the comeback phase culminated was AR Murugadoss’ Thuppaki. Giving us a stylish Vijay like never before, Thuppaki was a massive hit. As Vijay says “I am waiting” laced with arrogance and swag, it marked the end of waiting for his mass-starved fans.

Here are some best dialogues of Vijay:

3. All area layum aiyaa Ghilli da

Another important remake in Vijay’s career, Ghilli is one of the biggest blockbusters in Thalapathy’s filmography. In fact, one can call it the perfect entertainer with the right amounts of action, romance, humour, sentiment and of course, mass. Vijay is in his best form, entertaining and charming the audience.

4. Vaazhkai Oru Vattam

What’s a mass dialogue without some philosophy! Thirumalai seese Vijay give one of his best lines in terms of life lessons. The line goes “Vazhkai oru vattam adhula jeikaravan thoppan, thokaravam jeipan” which translates to “life is like a circle, the winner will someday lose and the loser will someday win.”

5. Sonna vaaka kapathardhu

In line with philosophical punch dialogues, there is another category of punch dialogues that are immensely entertaining. These are the lines that drip with sarcasm and swag, belittling the bad guy. And Vijay’s Bairavaa has one such line. “Innaiku neraya peru kita illadha keta pazhakkam onnu enkita iruku. Sonna vaaka kapatharadhu” which means “I a have a bad habit that not many have these days. I keep my word”. Savage, right?

