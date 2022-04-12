Vijay’s Beast to collect Rs 40 crore on opening day in TN, say film trade experts

Actor Vijay’s most-awaited movie Beast is all set to open in cinemas across the world on Wednesday. Despite releasing on a non-holiday mid-week date, the film is expected to shatter previous box office records of Tamil cinema.

As per film trade experts, Beast is likely to collect over Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu on opening day.

“We all agree that Beast is going to make a record-breaking collection in Tamil cinema. It’s because of Vijay’s star image. Recently, a few producers and I estimated the film’s opening day collection. This film will collect a minimum of Rs 40 crore in just Tamil Nadu on day one. This collection is going to beat the previous records of Vijay. His movie Sarkar so far held the record for highest opening day collection and it was released during Deepavali holiday. But, this is not a holiday release,” said film producer and distributor G. Dhananjayan.

If Beast manages to garner good word of mouth and reviews, the collections are likely to increase towards the weekend. Film producer and film trade expert Girish Johar also predicted a “monstrous start” for Beast at the box office.

“MONSTROUS START AT BO for #Beast… the early screenings feedback is FANTASTIC too !!! Setting the BO on fire (sic),” he tweeted.

It’s unclear whether Girish’s prediction is confined to Beast’s box office performance in the south Indian states or it also applies for the film’s theatrical run in the Hindi belt. The makers of Beast didn’t organise extensive promotional campaigns in the north Indian market. The Hindi version of Beast which is titled Raw managed to garner a few high-profile endorsements from the likes of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

If early reports are anything to go by, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to dominate theatres across north India, courtesy of the makers’ no-holds-barred promotions.

Written and directed by Nelson, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.