From trolling Vijay over ‘bad films’ to writing for him in Beast, the rise of Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He is one of the success stories in Tamil cinema that reminds us that talent and hard work can take us to dizzying heights.

Sivakarthikeyan began his career by performing at college cultural events. In an old video, he can be seen doing mimicry of Tamil superstars. His piece imagines how Tamil superstars would have answered roll call in classroom presided by Solomon Pappaiah. He mimics both the teacher and the students, using Solomon’s character to respond to popular punchlines of the superstars with comical comebacks. From iconic villains such as Vinu Chakravarthy, Prakash Raj, Raghuvaran, to heroes Vijayakanth, Dhanush, Ajith and Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan uses his unique comedic sense to hilariously troll everyone.

During the last segment of his performance, Sivakarthikeyan takes on Vijay. In Solomon’s voice, he asks Vijay to “first meet a talented director and hear a good story.” It seems this performance took place in the backdrop of Villu’s stupendous failure at the box office, which had even caused an ever calm and cool-headed Vijay to have an emotional outburst at a press meet.

After performing at cultural events, Sivakarthikeyan entered the television industry as a contestant of talent shows. And later he became a popular TV host known for his celebrity roasting skills and then he made his big-screen debut with Marina in 2012. The rest is history.

Sivakarthikeyan is now in the big leagues of top stars of Tamil cinema. He is building a reputation as a songwriter. He wrote the lyrics for the latest viral hit song Arabic Kuthu, which features in Vijay’s upcoming film Beast. From roasting Vijay at college festivals to collaborating with him on big-budget movies, Sivakarthikeyan’s career has come full circle.

Sivakarthikeyan’s last film, Doctor, which was written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, who is also helming Beast, was a big hit at the box office. He’s now awaiting the release of DON and Ayalaan. He will soon join the sets of director Rajkumar Periasamy of Rangoon fame. The project is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films.