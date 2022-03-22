Vijay’s Beast gets a release date, film to clash with Yash’s KGF 2 at box office

Sun Pictures on Tuesday announced the release date of its upcoming movie Beast, which stars Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead role. The movie is all set to open in cinemas on April 13, just a day before the release of another south Indian big-budget movie KGF: Chapter 2.

With the release date announcement, the filmmakers also released a new poster featuring Vijay. The star could be seen sitting with a rifle in hand, giving the impression of a man taking a breather after winning a tough battle.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The movie has been making all the right noises since its announcement last year. The fans are excited to see how Nelson has treated Vijay’s stardom in the movie. The filmmakers have released two songs from the film’s music album, composed by Anirudh. While Arabic Kuthu had set the internet on fire, the party song Jolly O Gymkhana has also been received well by the audience.

Given that the pandemic has upset all the release plans, there is a huge backlog of unreleased movies of big stars. And the box office clashes of such scale is seemingly unavoidable.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have also kick-started the promotion as it is set to hit the screens on April 14 as announced earlier.