Vijay’s Beast now streaming, set to end box office run in profits

Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast has now been made available for streaming on Sun NXT, the OTT platform of Sun Pictures, which had bankrolled the movie. It is also available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix.

Beast follows the adventures of an ex-RAW agent, who unexpectedly finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation. The terrorists who hijack a popular mall right at the heart of the city, are not aware of the ex-spy’s presence amid them and end up becoming his victims.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film opened in cinemas across the world on April 13 to a rousing reception from the fans. However, the immediate critical reviews and the reactions from the audience were not in the film’s favour. Adding to the challenges, Yash’s most-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 was also released the next day and it instantly became the favourite of moviegoers across the country.

Beast braved the poor word of mouth and steep competition from KGF 2 and managed to make profits for its producers, thanks to Vijay’s stardom.

‘ @actorvijay‘s #Beast in India aims a near finish at ₹170 crore, after ‘fourth weekend’ film grossed ₹169.5 crore domestically with Tamil Nadu at ₹120 crore aprx so far. Tamil Nadu: ₹120 cr

Karnataka: ₹14.25 cr

Kerala: ₹11.5 cr

AP/Nizam: ₹18.75 cr

Rest: ₹5 cr pic.twitter.com/GRFBMGCuan — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) May 10, 2022

According to Cinetrak, Beast has raked in close to Rs 170 crore in India alone in its four-week theatrical run.

Besides Vijay, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan among others.