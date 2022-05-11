scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Vijay’s Beast now streaming, set to end box office run in profits

Beast braved the poor word-of-mouth and steep competition from KGF 2 and managed to make profits for its producers, thanks to Vijay's stardom.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 11, 2022 1:37:35 pm
vijay, beast filmBeast stars Vijay.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast has now been made available for streaming on Sun NXT, the OTT platform of Sun Pictures, which had bankrolled the movie. It is also available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix.

Beast follows the adventures of an ex-RAW agent, who unexpectedly finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation. The terrorists who hijack a popular mall right at the heart of the city, are not aware of the ex-spy’s presence amid them and end up becoming his victims.

Also Read |Mahesh Babu clarifies ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment: ‘Why should we leave Telugu film industry behind?’

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film opened in cinemas across the world on April 13 to a rousing reception from the fans. However, the immediate critical reviews and the reactions from the audience were not in the film’s favour. Adding to the challenges, Yash’s most-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 was also released the next day and it instantly became the favourite of moviegoers across the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Beast braved the poor word of mouth and steep competition from KGF 2 and managed to make profits for its producers, thanks to Vijay’s stardom.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

According to Cinetrak, Beast has raked in close to Rs 170 crore in India alone in its four-week theatrical run.

Besides Vijay, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement