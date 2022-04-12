Beast movie review and movie release LIVE UPDATES: Vijay film to have ‘monstrous’ start at box office; fans kickstart celebrations

Beast Movie Launch Live News: Vijay starrer Beast releases in theatres on Wednesday. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film’s trailer revealed that the action thriller is set inside a mall where terrorists have taken the customers as hostage. Unbeknownst to them, Vijay’s character Veera Raghavan is inside the mall and takes it upon himself to fight the terrorists. He is introduced as the “best and the most notorious spy” who is “meaner, leaner and stronger.”

In Vijay’s first televised interview in a decade with Sun TV, the actor was asked why he doesn’t give interviews. The Sarkar actor revealed that during his last interview, he was misinterpreted a bit, which discouraged him from giving further interviews.

“I think about 10 years ago, I had given an interview. And I felt my words were misinterpreted in that interview. I was not happy. Even my family members asked why I had spoken so arrogantly. I then had to call up the person concerned and explained to him that I didn’t mean it like that. And I can’t keep doing it to everyone all the time right. So, I keep away from interviews,” he said.

A few days ago, Vijay warned his fans to maintain decorum as Beast gets released in theatres. Bussy Anand, the General Secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), said the members of the Iyakkam should not ridicule people holding positions in government, political leaders and others through posters, memes or social media. “We had already issued this advisory based on the instruction of our Thalapathy Vijay. We had initiated action against those who had violated this by removing them from the Iyakkam,” Anand said in a statement.