Beast movie review and movie release LIVE UPDATES: Vijay film to have ‘monstrous’ start at box office; fans kickstart celebrations

Beast Movie Launch Live News: Vijay starrer Beast releases in theatres on Wednesday. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film’s trailer revealed that the action thriller is set inside a mall where terrorists have taken the customers as hostage. Unbeknownst to them, Vijay’s character Veera Raghavan is inside the mall and takes it upon himself to fight the terrorists. He is introduced as the “best and the most notorious spy” who is “meaner, leaner and stronger.”
In Vijay’s first televised interview in a decade with Sun TV, the actor was asked why he doesn’t give interviews. The Sarkar actor revealed that during his last interview, he was misinterpreted a bit, which discouraged him from giving further interviews.
“I think about 10 years ago, I had given an interview. And I felt my words were misinterpreted in that interview. I was not happy. Even my family members asked why I had spoken so arrogantly. I then had to call up the person concerned and explained to him that I didn’t mean it like that. And I can’t keep doing it to everyone all the time right. So, I keep away from interviews,” he said.
A few days ago, Vijay warned his fans to maintain decorum as Beast gets released in theatres. Bussy Anand, the General Secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), said the members of the Iyakkam should not ridicule people holding positions in government, political leaders and others through posters, memes or social media. “We had already issued this advisory based on the instruction of our Thalapathy Vijay. We had initiated action against those who had violated this by removing them from the Iyakkam,” Anand said in a statement.
There is a growing clamour about how the makers of Beast didn’t promote the Vijay-starrer in the Hindi belt. However, what many fail to comprehend is that it’s totally okay if not all stars want to jump in on the pan-India wagon. Vijay is clearly in this category.
Read full story
Actor Vijay’s most-awaited movie Beast is all set to open in cinemas across the world on Wednesday. Despite releasing on a non-holiday mid-week date, the film is expected to shatter previous box office records of Tamil cinema.
As per film trade experts, Beast is likely to collect over Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu on opening day.