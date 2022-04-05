scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

Vijay-starrer Beast gets banned in Kuwait: reports

Vijay's Beast has reportedly been banned in Kuwait. Earlier, films like Kurup and FIR were also banned in the country.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 2:19:14 pm
BeastVijay starrer Beast will clash against Yash starrer KGF.

Vijay-starrer Tamil film Beast is one of the most awaited films of the year but the film has reportedly been banned in Kuwait. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has been banned by the Ministry of Information of the country.

As per his tweet, the speculated reason for Beast’s ban could be the ‘portrayal of Pakistan’ in the film. The tweet also mentioned that recently, films like Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Vishnu Vishal-starrer FIR were also banned in the country. Ramesh shared on Twitter, “#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait. Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence. Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait. Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region.”

Also Read |When Amitabh Bachchan reprimanded Abhishek Bachchan for not taking studies seriously: ‘Hum itna sangharsh karke paise kamate hain’

The trailer of Vijay starrer Beast dropped online on Saturday. The film follows Vijay’s character who is inside a mall as terrorists hold the mall-goers as hostages. He kills with guns and swords, establishing that this is going to be a violent action film. The trailer shows a small glimpse of Pooja Hegde.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on the floor in 2021 but the shoot was halted due to coronavirus. In April 2021, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia where the shoot resumed.

Also Read |RRR box office collection day 12: SS Rajamouli’s epic becomes fifth highest-grossing Indian film ever, beats PK

The film marks Pooja’s first collaboration with Vijay. Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu also star in the film. Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the film. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Beast will clash at the box office will Yash’s KGF 2.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma, 14 celebrity photos
Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement