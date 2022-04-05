Vijay-starrer Beast gets banned in Kuwait: reports

Vijay-starrer Tamil film Beast is one of the most awaited films of the year but the film has reportedly been banned in Kuwait. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has been banned by the Ministry of Information of the country.

As per his tweet, the speculated reason for Beast’s ban could be the ‘portrayal of Pakistan’ in the film. The tweet also mentioned that recently, films like Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Vishnu Vishal-starrer FIR were also banned in the country. Ramesh shared on Twitter, “#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait. Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence. Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait. Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region.”

The trailer of Vijay starrer Beast dropped online on Saturday. The film follows Vijay’s character who is inside a mall as terrorists hold the mall-goers as hostages. He kills with guns and swords, establishing that this is going to be a violent action film. The trailer shows a small glimpse of Pooja Hegde.

Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on the floor in 2021 but the shoot was halted due to coronavirus. In April 2021, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia where the shoot resumed.

The film marks Pooja’s first collaboration with Vijay. Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu also star in the film. Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the film. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Beast will clash at the box office will Yash’s KGF 2.