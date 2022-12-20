Vijay attends baby shower of Jawan director Atlee’s wife, gifts a painting. Watch video

Tamil superstar Vijay attended the baby shower hosted by director Atlee for his wife Priya. The couple is expecting their first child. Vijay also brought a special gift for the expecting parents — a painting featuring Atlee and Priya.

They had kept the news about their pregnancy under wraps for a long time. Only last week, the couple announced it to the public. “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love,” Atlee tweeted while sharing the pictures of himself with his Priya.

Vijay shares a very close bond with Atlee. It won’t be wrong to say Vijay has a lion’s share in Atlee becoming a force to be reckoned with in the south film industry. Atlee has directed four movies so far and Vijay had starred in of them. The duo began to collaborate in 2016 with Theri. After the commercial success of the film, the duo delivered two more blockbusters Mersal and Bigil.

Clearly shows they really being close family members❤❣️ Anna thalapathy – thambi Atlee 😍🙌#Varisu

For the first time in six years, Atlee is working with another lead hero for his next film. He’s helming his maiden Hindi feature Jawan, which stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film has created quite a buzz after filmmakers revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s never-seen-before action avatar.

The production of Jawan is going on. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead.

In the meantime, Vijay waiting for the release of his latest film Varisu. Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is due in cinemas during the Pongal festival. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.