Vijay attends Iftar in Mamallapuram with 1,000 invitees with EC’s permission, and no walk-ins

A year after his first iftar gathering in Chennai spiraled into a police complaint and a national controversy, TVK president Vijay chose a very different approach this Ramzan. On Wednesday evening, the actor-turned-politician attended a special iftar gathering in Mamallapuram, and by design, it was nothing like what came before.

The event, scheduled from 6 pm to 9 pm at a hotel in Mamallapuram, was strictly invitation-only, capped at 1,000 guests selected from across Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made it explicitly clear that no on-the-spot entry would be permitted under any circumstances. It was a sharp contrast to the 2025 Chennai gathering, which drew around 3,000 people to the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah and ended with a police complaint alleging that the event was disorganised and that the presence of people unconnected to Ramzan had insulted the Muslim community.