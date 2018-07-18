Vijay to team up with Atlee for the third time?

Vijay will be seen next in Sarkar. Vijay will be seen next in Sarkar.

There’s some exciting news for Vijay fans. If reports are to be believed, the actor is apparently teaming up with Atlee for his 63rd film. Thalapathy earlier worked with Atlee on Theri and Mersal. Both the films were blockbusters. Mersal was one of the biggest hits of 2017 and an extremely important film for Vijay.

While there was speculation about who will helm Vijay’s next, it looks like Atlee might be the man again. The other names that were doing the rounds earlier were H Vinoth and Mohan Raja.

Vijay is currently working on his 62nd film Sarkar. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is helmed by AR Murugadoss. Sarkar also stars Keerthy Suresh. Grapevine suggests that Vijay could be playing a C-suite, modelled on the lines of Sundar Pichai.

The film with music by AR Rahman is expected to hit the screens this Diwali. Sarkar recently ran into controversy after it elicited notices from the Health department for its first look poster. The poster had Vijay smoking a cigarette. Later, the poster was re-released with a cautionary warning.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd