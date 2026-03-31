Vijay declares assets worth Rs 603 cr, including income of Rs 184.53 cr last year; reveals loans of Rs 12.6 cr to wife Sangeetha

Days after announcing that he would seek the people’s mandate from both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay filed his nomination to contest from the former seat on Monday, March 30. In his election affidavit, he reportedly declared total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore, including bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore across various accounts.

According to the affidavit, his assets include high-end cars such as a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, his wife, Sangeetha, declared separate assets totalling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property valued at Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh. It may be mentioned here that Sangeetha had, late last month, filed for divorce from Vijay, alleging that he is involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star.

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What are Vijay’s movable and immovable assets?

While the actor-politician owns movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore, his immovable assets are valued at Rs 198.62 crore. The list of immovable assets includes agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai. His personal movable assets also include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand. In the affidavit, he disclosed that he owns 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh as well. He reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income tax returns for the fiscal year 2024-25, with primary sources of income being self-employment, interest income, and rental income from properties.

TVK chief and actor Vijay files his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency in Chennai. (Credit: ANI) TVK chief and actor Vijay files his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency in Chennai. (Credit: ANI)

Vijay’s loans

Even as he declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions, the actor-politician revealed that he has extended significant personal loans and advances to many. Mentioning that he has lent Rs 3 crore to N Anand, the general secretary of Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he stated that he has loaned Rs 12.60 crore to his wife, Sangeetha, Rs 3.02 crore to his father, director-producer SA Chandrasekar, Rs 8.71 lakh to his mother, Shoba Sekar, Rs 8.78 lakh to his son, Jason Sanjay, and Rs 4.60 lakh to his daughter, Divya Sasha. His other major advances include Rs 20 crore each to ALP Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and Rs 5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.

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Vijay also maintained in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him, nor has he ever been convicted of any offence. The 52-year-old actor-politician, making his electoral debut this time, further noted that after completing Classes 10 and 12 through private education in 1989 and 1991, respectively, he joined Loyola College in Chennai in 1992 to pursue a BSc degree, but later discontinued it. He reportedly filed his nomination at the Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College (Autonomous) in Vyasarpadi before launching his poll campaign.

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While introducing all TVK candidates in the fray for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, scheduled to be held on April 23 in a single phase, Vijay had stated on March 29, “I have left my luxurious life and come here just for you… to repay you. Bearing all the pains in my heart, I stand here solely for you. I will never betray you with lies.” He also maintained that the elections will be a two-cornered fight between TVK and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Vijay is currently waiting for the release of his next film Jana Nayagan that was postponed from its scheduled released date in January, after it failed to secure a censor certificate.

DISCLAIMER: This content is based on factual asset declarations and public filings for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice. For specific financial planning or tax matters, please consult with a SEBI registered financial advisor or a qualified professional.