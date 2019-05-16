Vijay and Arunraja Kamaraj to team up?

A couple of days ago, there were reports suggesting Maangaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj would direct Vijay’s next, which will be the 64th project of Thalapathy. Lokesh’s film is touted to be a dark thriller, which will have Vijay playing a gangster.

Now, it looks like Arunraja Kamaraj, who made Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Kanaa, has narrated a one-liner to Vijay and is waiting for his approval. Sources close to the actor say he is equally interested in being part of content-oriented films that operate on a small budget. Let’s wait and watch if Arunraja gets a chance to direct the Thuppakki star eventually. Unconfirmed sources further add Vijay is also keen to collaborate with a newcomer.

Mohan Raja, whose latest outing was Velaikkaran, had also confirmed that he “was in talks with Vijay for an interesting film.” The Thani Oruvan director shared this information at an event in March.

Meanwhile, Vijay is working on Atlee’s sports-based film, which will hit the screens for Diwali.