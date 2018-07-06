Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar lands in trouble for ‘promoting’ smoking in poster

Sarkar stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu. Sarkar stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu.

The first look of Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar was launched amid much fanfare on Thalapathy’s birthday. The first poster saw a dapper Vijay brandishing a black cigarette with a skyscraper backdrop. However, it received criticism for ‘promoting’ smoking. Earlier ex-health minister Anbumani Ramadoss had criticised the poster in a tweet. “You’ll look more stylish without that cigarette. #SmokingKills #SmokingCausesCancer,” he wrote. In another tweet, he said, “Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie. #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking.” However, now it looks like the Tamil Nadu Health Department has sent notices to Vijay and AR Murugadoss.

According to media reports, the makers have been warned that legal action will be taken if the images are not taken down. Following this, the first look image has been taken down from the official handle of Sun Pictures, the producers of Sarkar. Vijay’s twitter handle now has the first look with a statutory smoking warning added to the bottom of the poster. The new version of the poster was uploaded hours ago.

Apart from Vijay, Sarkar also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu among others. The film will have music by AR Rahman, marking AR Murugadoss’ first collaboration with the Mozart of Madras in Tamil. Sarkar will be edited on the table of Sreekar Prasad and will have cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Sarkar is Vijay’s third film with AR Murgadoss after Thuppaki and Kaththi, both of which were blockbusters. Sarkar is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.

