Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ Thalapathy 62 rechristened as Sarkar

And Sarkar it is! After much trepidation, Vijay’s 62nd film has been named Sarkar to mark the actor’s birthday which falls on June 22. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures who are bankrolling the high budget film. The first look poster of the film was also unveiled along with the title announcement. “Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR. #Thalapathy62isSARKAR @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @arrahman,” the tweet read.

The poster of Sarkar has a dapper Vijay lighting up a black cigarette, sporting a uber-cool pair of shades. The poster elegantly merges Vijay against a sea of skyscrapers. Looking at the title and the classy, sleek style of the poster, it is likely that the film will definitely have several socially relevant themes. In a first, Vijay sports a salt and pepper look which makes him dashingly sophisticated. Complete with ear studs and a high-end wrist watch, Thalapthy is a picture of opulent elegance.

Speaking about the project to media, AR Murugadoss said, “I am confident that this picture will be bigger than our previous films Kathithi and Thuppaki.” Earlier there was severe speculation that the film will be titled Vere level after a poster went viral on social media.

Apart from Vijay, Sarkar also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu among others. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Sarkar will be edited on the table of Sreekar Prasad and will have cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

Earlier, AR Murugadoss confirmed that the film will hit the screens this Diwali. Sarkar will be one of several high-profile films that will hit screens this Diwali. Producer SR Prabhu recently confirmed that NGK will also be a Diwali release. Ajith’s Viswasam and Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram are also said to be Diwali releases.

