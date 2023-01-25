scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Vijay Antony undergoes ‘major surgery’ after accident on sets of Pichaikkaran 2, shares photo from hospital

Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony suffered serious injuries following an accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2.

Vijay AntonyVijay Antony in Pichaikkaran 2.
Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony has said he recently underwent major surgery in Malaysia. “Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health,” he tweeted along with a photo.

About 10 days ago, film producer Dhananjayan had announced that Vijay Antony was injured while shooting for his film Pichaikkaran 2. “Been checking since morning with Team there & family members. @vijayantony was injured while shooting for #Pichaikkaran2 at #Lankavi . He is now stable & recovering. His family is flying tonight to be with him. #VijayAntony is a strong man & praying for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

On the work front, Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the 2016 drama Pichaikkaran. The first film was a big hit at the box office and helped Vijay Antony to gain some credibility as a bankable actor in Tamil cinema. At the height of demonetisation, the movie gained more popularity owing to a rant by a beggar in the movie. The said speech in the film had spoken about the importance of banning big banknotes like the now defunct Rs 1000 to check the menace of black money.

Pichaikkaran follows a rich man, who takes on the disguise of a beggar after a sage tells him that it was the only way to save his ailing mother.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
