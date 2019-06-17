Vijay Antony to star in Vijay Milton’s next

Actor Vijay Antony is all set to team up with director Vijay Milton for a yet-to-be-titled action film.

Producers Lalitha Dhananjayan, S Vikram Kumar, B Pradeep Kumar and Kamal Bohra, who have joined hands to form the banner Infiniti Film Ventures, will bankroll the Antony-Milton film.

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton of Kaadhal (2004) and Vazhakku Enn 18/9 (2012) fame will be writing and directing the Vijay Antony starrer. Talks are going on with other leading artistes and technicians to be a part of the film. Antony will be working with Milton for the first time in his career.

The film is expected to go on floors from October.

Producer G Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “After the super response to #Kolaigaran happy to join hands with @vijayantony & @vijaymilton for a film jointly produced by @BoftaM @diyamovies #KamalBohra sir under the banner @FvInfiniti .An action packed film to be made in grand scale on the way. Need your wishes & blessings.”