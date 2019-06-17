Toggle Menu
Vijay Antony to star in Vijay Milton’s nexthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/vijay-antony-to-star-in-vijay-milton-next-film-5783961/

Vijay Antony to star in Vijay Milton’s next

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton of Kaadhal (2004) and Vazhakku Enn 18/9 (2012) fame will be writing and directing the Vijay Antony starrer.

Vijay Antony
Vijay Antony was last seen in action thriller Kolaigaran.

Actor Vijay Antony is all set to team up with director Vijay Milton for a yet-to-be-titled action film.

Producers Lalitha Dhananjayan, S Vikram Kumar, B Pradeep Kumar and Kamal Bohra, who have joined hands to form the banner Infiniti Film Ventures, will bankroll the Antony-Milton film.

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton of Kaadhal (2004) and Vazhakku Enn 18/9 (2012) fame will be writing and directing the Vijay Antony starrer. Talks are going on with other leading artistes and technicians to be a part of the film. Antony will be working with Milton for the first time in his career.

The film is expected to go on floors from October.

Producer G Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “After the super response to #Kolaigaran happy to join hands with @vijayantony & @vijaymilton for a film jointly produced by @BoftaM @diyamovies #KamalBohra sir under the banner @FvInfiniti .An action packed film to be made in grand scale on the way. Need your wishes & blessings.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Todd Phillips confirms R rating for Joker
2 Mohanlal to return as Khureshi Ab’raam in Lucifer sequel?
3 Wanted better death for Cersei: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey