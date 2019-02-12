Vijay Antony’s next is a political thriller

Actor Vijay Antony has announced that he will be teaming up with Metro fame director Anand Krish for his next venture. The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by TD Raja.

“Hello friends, I’m happy to announce that I’m joining hands with Metro Fame Director Ananda krishnan @akananda for a movie produced by TD Raja sir 😊😊🎶🎶,” the actor tweeted.

The film is said to be a political thriller. While Johan of Uru fame will compose the music, NS Uthayakumar will crank the camera.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding rest of the cast and crew. This won’t be the first time Vijay Antony will be playing the role of a politician. Antony played a crafty, powerful politician in the 2017 film Yaman.

Antony, who was last seen in Thimiru Pudichavan, is awaiting the release of two other films.

An action-thriller Agni Siragugal is expected to release this April. Meanwhile, Kolaigaran is scheduled for a June release and has a promising cast including Arjun Sarja, Naseer, Seetha and Ashima Narwal.