Vijay Antony says he is well on the way to recovery after major surgery: ‘The nasal bones and jaw seem to have healed quite well’

Vijay Antony on Thursday said that he is ‘well on the way to recovery’ after undergoing a major surgery in Malaysia. Antony had undergone surgery after he suffered a severe jaw and nose injury during the Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia.

The actor-composer took to Twitter to share his health update. He wrote, “Dear all. At 90%, I’m well on my way to recovery. The nasal bones and jaw seem to have healed quite well. Feeling immensely elated now more than ever all thanks to your love and support.”

Antony added, “From today, I hope to start working on Pichaikkaran 2, slated for release in April. Truly grateful for all your love.”

அன்பு இதயங்களே

நான் 90% குணம் அடைந்து விட்டேன்.

உடைந்த என் தாடை, மூக்கு எலும்புகள் ஒன்று சேர்ந்துவிட்டன.

என்னமோ தெரியவில்லை, நான் இப்போது முன்பைவிட அதிக சந்தோஷத்தை உங்களால் உணருகிறேன்😊

வரும் ஏப்ரல் வெளியாகும் பிச்சைக்காரன் 2 பட வேலைகளை இன்று முதல் தொடங்குகிறேன்🙏

அன்புக்கு நன்றி — vijayantony (@vijayantony) February 2, 2023

On January 24, Vijay Antony had shared the he underwent a major surgery. Sharing a photo from the hospital, he wrote, “Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health.”

Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the 2016 hit drama Pichaikkaran, which helped Antony gain some credibility as a bankable actor in Kollywood. Pichaikkaran follows a rich man, who takes on the disguise of a beggar after a sage tells him that it was the only way to save his ailing mother. At the height of demonetisation, the movie gained more popularity owing to a rant by a beggar in the movie. The said speech in the film had spoken about the importance of banning big banknotes like the now defunct Rs 1000 to check the menace of black money.

Besides Pichaikkaran 2, Vijay Antony has Kolai, Ratham, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan and Valli Mayil in the pipeline.