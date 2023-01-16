Vijay Antony injured on sets of Pichaikkaran 2

Film producer Dhananjayan on Monday revealed that actor Vijay Antony was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. However, Antony is now said to be recovering well.

“Been checking since morning with Team there & family members. @vijayantony was injured while shooting for #Pichaikkaran2 at #Lankavi . He is now stable & recovering. His family is flying tonight to be with him. #VijayAntony is a strong man & praying for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Dhananjayan.

praying for his speedy recovery🙏 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) January 16, 2023

Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the 2016 drama Pichaikkaran, which is Tamil for beggar. The film was a big hit at the box office and helped Vijay Antony to gain some credibility as a bankable actor in Tamil cinema. At the height of demonetisation, the movie gained more popularity owing to a rant by a beggar in the movie. The said speech in the film had spoken about the importance of banning big banknotes like the now defunct Rs 1000 to check the menace of black money.

Pichaikkaran follows a rich man, who takes on the disguise of a beggar after a sage tells him that it was the only way to save his ailing mother.

Pichaikkaran 2 is expected to arrive in cinemas this summer.