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Actor and music composer Vijay Antony has not worn footwear since his elder daughter Meera’s death in September 2023. He also wears the watch that was on her wrist the last time he saw her. These details, never publicly discussed before, were shared by his wife Fatima at the pre-release event of Appa Kutty, the father-daughter drama releasing on Friday.
Speaking at the event, Fatima said she had stayed away from all cinema functions since Meera’s death. “I have not attended a cinema event since our elder daughter Meera died. I am attending one again after five years,” she said.
She then shared the story behind the footwear. “We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years, so many that an entire room in our home is filled with them. After seeing them, Vijay Antony made a decision to stop wearing footwear altogether. He now wears shoes only during certain formal appearances.”
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The second detail was about the watch. Fatima said her husband owns several expensive watches but chooses to wear an inexpensive one instead. “The reason is that the watch he wears every day is the one that was on Meera’s wrist the last time he saw her. He has not taken it off since,” she said.
Their younger daughter Lara also attended the event, making it one of the rare public occasions where the family has appeared together since Meera’s death.
Fatima also spoke about her personal bond with Vijay Antony, connecting it to her own childhood. She revealed that her father left the family when she was seven. “Vijay Antony is the person who gave me that love,” she said.
Vijay Antony himself addressed the audience at the same event, speaking about the film’s emotional core and his collaboration with director Mu Maran. “You can watch this film with your family. When you walk out of the theatre after watching it, every person will feel like calling their father and speaking to him,” he said. “We have presented the father-daughter relationship in a very emotional way.”
About Meera
Meera Antony was 16 years old when she was found dead at the family’s residence in Alwarpet in 2023. She had been undergoing treatment for depression. Vijay Antony had written at the time: “I have died along with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf.”
Since Meera’s passing, the Vijay Antony Film Corporation has credited both Fatima and Meera as producer or presenter on all its productions, ensuring that her name continues to appear on the films her father makes.
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About Appa Kutty
Appa Kutty is directed by Mu. Maran, who previously helmed Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Kannai Nambathey. The film stars Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, with Baby Lithanya Sivabalan, Bagavathi Perumal, Muthukumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Madhan Kumar and Chitra Lakshmanan in the supporting cast. The film is produced under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner by Fatima Vijay Antony.
The story follows a devoted father who is drawn into a dangerous underworld after forces threaten his daughter’s life. Appa Kutty releases in theatres on Friday, alongside Dhanush’s OM: Chapter 1 and Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara.