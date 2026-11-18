Actor and music composer Vijay Antony has not worn footwear since his elder daughter Meera’s death in September 2023. He also wears the watch that was on her wrist the last time he saw her. These details, never publicly discussed before, were shared by his wife Fatima at the pre-release event of Appa Kutty, the father-daughter drama releasing on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Fatima said she had stayed away from all cinema functions since Meera’s death. “I have not attended a cinema event since our elder daughter Meera died. I am attending one again after five years,” she said.

She then shared the story behind the footwear. “We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years, so many that an entire room in our home is filled with them. After seeing them, Vijay Antony made a decision to stop wearing footwear altogether. He now wears shoes only during certain formal appearances.”